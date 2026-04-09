Duchess of Gloucester focuses on mental health while royals go egg hunting

Duchess of Gloucester focuses on mental health while royals soak Easter sun

The Duchess of Gloucester opened Silverwood Mental Health Inpatient Service at St Peter’s Hospital Campus in Lyne on March 31, 2026.

Unlike many royals who take Easter for sun-soaked escapes to Mustique, she spent the holiday for service, revealing her commitment to the Crown in true Duchess of Gloucester style.

The 64-bed facility, part of the Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation, offers innovative spaces for therapeutic activities, including baking, arts and crafts, and sensory therapy rooms.

Birgitte toured the building under the guidance of Senior Matron Sima Magama, meeting patients, occupational therapists, dietitians, and the staff who helped bring Silverwood to life.

She even tried her hand at decorating cakes, building a sensory box, and greeting the artists whose contributions helped shape the vibrant new facility.

The Duchess wore a striking red dress while beaming at the patients and staff, taking time to chat and offer encouragement.

She rounded off her visit with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, marking the official opening of Silverwood.