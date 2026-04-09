Russian submarine activity detected near UK infrastructure

British Defence Secretary John Healey has revealed that Russian submarines tried conducting undersea operations in the North Atlantic but the Royal Navy tracked and made them flee the area.

In a press conference on Downing Street on Thursday, April 9, he said that Russian Akula class nuclear-powered submarines were trying to survey the vital undersea infrastructure.

He added that a Royal Navy warship and a P-8 marine patrol aircraft were deployed to track and deter any malign Russian activity, adding that the operations continued for more than a month.

Healey alleged that Russia tried to take advantage of the situation in the Middle East and tried conducting its operations secretly as the world was focused on Iran.

The UK defence secretary said: “I’m making this statement to call out this Russian activity.”

He addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying: “We see you. We see your activity over our cables and our pipelines, and you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences.”

British forces will verify if there was any damage to the undersea pipelines or cables.

Healey said the UK was more than capable of deterring Russian aggression, while urging for increased defence spending.