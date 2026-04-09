Princess Anne meets veterans turning their lives around at Liverpool

Princess stepped out for heartfelt conversations at Liverpool, shining a spotlight on a cause close to her heart.

During her visit to Speke House on Thursday, home to Launchpad Limited’s veterans accommodation, Princess Anne toured the facility, which provides flats for up to 50 former service members.

She spent time meeting residents and staff, learning firsthand how the charity is helping those who once served their country find stability again before unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion.

One resident, Wayne, spoke candidly about the struggles he faced after leaving the forces, revealing how the support he found there changed everything.

Another veteran, James, shared how life spiralled after his service, battling PTSD and addiction.

At Speke House, he found more than just a place to stay and something he had been missing, a sense of belonging.

With counsellors always available and staff offering constant encouragement, he was able to rebuild his life, get clean, and even return to work.

The visit highlighted not just the challenges many veterans face, but the quiet, determined work being done to help them move forward.

Later, Anne continued her busy day at Aintree Racecourse, attending the Grand National Charity Luncheon in her role as Patron of Racing Welfare.