Princess Kate's little loubug steals hearts with adorable public appearances

Princess Kate’s little loubug teals hearts with adorable public appearances

The Princess of Wales was focused on her most important role, mum-in-chief at Sunday’s Easter service.

Throughout the day, Kate, was seen holding hands with Princess Charlotte while keeping a watchful, supportive eye on her sons, Prince George and Louis.

The youngest, Louis, seemed determined to make a good impression, greeting the Dean of Windsor with a handshake and walking obediently alongside his family to and from St George’s Chapel.

At one moment, she gently placed a hand on Louis’s back, a small gesture packed with encouragement.

While Louis has earned a reputation for cheeky antics like pulling funny faces at Kate during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Kate and the young Prince clearly share a sweet bond that’s on full display whenever they’re together at public events.

From sitting at the Together at Christmas carol concert to gazing up in awe during the VE Day flypast in 2025, their mother-son moments never fail to delight.

Kate even has an affectionate nickname for her little prince, though the public only gets glimpses of it.

During the Big Help Out in 2023, as Louis joined the scouts toasting marshmallows over a campfire, she cheerfully called him, “Pop that in the fire, Loubugs.”

Later, in her 2024 cancer recovery video, she guided him through the woods with “Lou-bugs, you lead the way.”