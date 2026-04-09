Queen's husband forced to apologise after Andrew's shocking palace brawl

The British royal family is going through a tough period, dealing with health issues, internal conflicts and the fallout from Prince Andrew's scandal.

King Charles' yonger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor once caused a serious trouble for the senior royals with his alleged 'physical altercation' with a Palace staff member.

Queenn Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, was so concerned by his son's behaviour that he had to write a formal letter of apology to Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

A wild brawl that allegedly took place between Andrew and a senior aide has been detailed by royal biographer Robert Hardman.

The author told GB News: "Everyone found him pretty exasperating".

The incident , Hardman claims, "came to a head one day" when the former prince was "demanding" access to a room at Buckingham Palace for a Pitch@Palace event.

Founded by the former Duke of York in 2014, Pitch@Palace was created to support tech startups and connect them with investors.

It was dissolved in 2026 following reports his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

For the event, Andrew was allegedly told there were no rooms available and that he would "have to wait, like everybody else".

Hardman, in his book, "Queen Elizabeth II" released on April 9, detailed the alleged incident to the People's Channel: "It ended up with him pushing, punching...it was described to me as a kinetic blow, and a very distinguished, much-liked, much-trusted, very senior royal aide."

The royal commentator claimed the Queen, who is said to have found out about the incident later, "was not surprised".

"It was just typical of Andrew's boorish behaviour," the biographer added.

The book also claims Prince Philip wrote a formal letter of apology to master of the household, Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.