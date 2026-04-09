Meghan Markle takes surprising turn on tell-all memoir: Shocking update

Meghan Markle's bombshell plan on her tell-all memoir has been laid bare as she prepares to leave America for Australia with her husband, Prince Harry, later this month.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly dropped her alleged plan to write a 'memoir' despite receiving several lucrative offers from known publications.

The former Suits star had previously indicated during a podcast appearance last year that she intended to pen her own book, following the commercial success of the Duke of Sussex's Spare.

However, the Montecito-based couple are now said to be steering clear of such projects to prevent further fallout.

"Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say to uphold the standards of the monarchy. Those [memoirs] are the types of projects they don't want to do," a source told OK! Magazine.

While Harry's memoir became one of the fastest-selling non-fiction titles ever published, it generated significant controversy surrounding the royal family, particularly regarding his reported rift with Prince William.

The Duchess is no stranger to the publishing world, having released her children's book The Bench in June 2021, roughly a year after she and Harry relocated from Britain to America.

The move might help ease tension with the royals amid reports of Harry's potential reconciliation with his father, King Charles, who's desperate to see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and wants Harry to make amends with his eldest brother and the future British monarch, Prince William.