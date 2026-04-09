Palace aides ‘hiding' real story about King Charles cancer battle

King Charles, who was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, has reportedly been making good progress in his health.

In a message shared on December 2025, to mark World Cancer Day, the monarch had shared the “good news” that his treatment will be “reduced” in 2026 which he described as a “personal blessing.

However, there are whispers that this has been a deliberate move to conceal any negative update about the King’s health, as the true story is different than what it seems, according to royal experts.

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson stressed that journalists were “pushed” by the Palace to “put a positive spin on the King’s health bulletins” when the reality is rather “sobering”.

He said during the The Royalist podcast that Palace aides had been focussed on only releasing positive news.

“I think it was overhyped in December. I think that the Palace were over-emphasizing the ‘good news’.”

The press spokespeople were saying, “Oh, this is good news.” They were trying to say to the journalists at the time, “Don’t interpret it any other way. This is good news.”

Meanwhile, royal editor Tom Sykes pointed out that since he shared the story about Charles having “live with cancer”, he was removed from the international media pool by the King’s powerful press office.

“Indeed, I was removed from the international media pool by the King’s communications secretary after I noted the King’s cancer was incurable, a fact the Palace has since acknowledged. My expulsion was used as an example to intimidate other journalists into toeing the Palace line,” Tom said.

He pointed out from then on, the press has been supressing the health updates as per the “privacy rules” of the King’s “powerful” press office.