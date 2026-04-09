Princess Anne joins Prince Edward as they quietly reach out Andrew

Princess Anne has also been playing the role of a 'good' sibling, like Prince Edward, as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's health was affected in exile.

After King Charles completely cornered the former Prince by taking away all his royal perks due to Epstein links, Beatrice and Eugenie's father has reportedly been suffering emotionally.

According to a recent report, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had a dinner with Andrew at Wood Farm, which was dubbed "brotherly welfare check."

Similarly, the Princess Royal, who wholeheartedly condemned the alleged wrongdoings, also reached out to Andrew via phone calls, an insider claimed.

It has been said that Anne offered for Andrew to visit her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire after he was left alone.

According to the Telegraph, "This is a sibling issue now. Who else does he have left? He hasn't gone quietly [from Royal Lodge], put it that way. He didn't want to go and doesn't want to be at Marsh Farm, but he also doesn't have much choice."

The royal family has a clear stance on the Epstein files, as King Charles himself said in a statement that they always stand with victims.

But, it appears that after the monarch, Beatrice and Eugenie made distance from Andrew, Anne and Edward stepped in.