Queen Camilla hidden force behind Andrew's downfall : 'Won't forgive'

Queen Camilla plays role in stripping Andrew of his titles: 'Won't forgive'

Queen Camilla, who struggled to win over the royals in the past, has shared a turbulent history with her brother-in-law Andrew, who allegedly caused serious trouble for her during her difficult time.

The 78-year-old, who's now wife to King Charles, will reportedly not forgive and forget the former Duke of York, who allegedly plotted to cancel her wedding to King Charles.

Andrew was said to be among those who did not want Camilla to marry Charles, then-Prince of Wales.

The 78-year-old queen has allegedly played an active role in stripping Andrew of his titles after his connection with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein confirmed. However, the former prince has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In her 2002 book "Camilla: From Outcast To Queen Consort," royal biographer Angela Levin, as reported by Mirror, claimed that behind closed doors, Charles' younger brother Andrew was actively working to undermine their relationship.

Levin went on to claim that that the former prince even attempted to convince his mother, Queen Elizabeth, to cancel the wedding entirely.

With sources claiming that William and Harry's uncle considered Camilla "insufficiently aristocratic" and "not to be trusted", one insider alleged: "His behaviour became very, very negative and extremely unpleasant on not getting his way."

They further claimed Princesses Beatirce and Eugnie's father became "quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty about Camilla", stressing that he "remained so hostile about the Camilla's acceptance that it's doubtful it has ever been forgiven".

According to Royal expert Richard Kay, Camilla 'always felt Andrew could have done more'.

"The Queen listens to Andrew, and he could have helped his brother at a time when he had few allies within the family."

He continued: "In fact, I would go so far as to say he was deeply unhelpful when support would have meant a huge amount to her and the Prince."

Camilla also did not attend Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding, which she apparently missed in order to honour a commitment to visit Crathie Primary School, near Balmoral.

Royal PR guru Luana Ribeira told the outhe outlet: "Anybody Charles married would have been compared to Diana, and this made it difficult for the public to accept her immediately. The only endorsement that mattered was the Queen's backing and time."

"His snub didn't make any difference then, but it's likely to actually be helping her now. People are not going to side with Andrew right now, and she is seen as somebody who really had to fight for her place, which people respect."

A source said: "I would think the Queen had a hand in that. There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache."