King Charles and Queen Camilla get sweet tribute for 21 years of love

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating 21 years of marriage.

Marking the occasion, photographer @robertphotographyuk shared a heartfelt tribute on Thursday, posting two standout moments from the royal calendar.

One image is from Trooping the Colour 2025 and another from the Easter Royal Maundy service alongside warm wishes for Their Majesties’ anniversary.

Their story, however, stretches back far beyond 2005. Charles and Camilla first met in the early 1970s when both were just 23, with early sightings capturing them chatting at polo matches.

The 1990s brought intense public scrutiny, placing their relationship firmly in the headlines during one of the most turbulent periods for the Royal Family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at a polo match

Yet, over time, the narrative shifted. By February 2005, the couple announced their engagement, leading to a unique royal wedding on 9 April.

Two decades on, their partnership has evolved into one of the monarchy’s most steady and enduring alliances.