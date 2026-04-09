What happened to Manon of KATSEYE? Star to miss Coachella amid hiatus

Coachella 2026 is going to take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026.

However, days before the fan-favourite KATSEYE’s highly anticipated Coachella debut, sources confirmed that member Manon Bannerman will not be performing at the music and arts event.

The news contradicts the earlier announcement that Manon will be performing. With this, hopes of millions of fans were dashed that the 23-year-old would reunite with bandmates.

The girl group, including Yooncha, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, and Megan Skiendiel, is set to perform on April 10.

Manon took a brief break from January 2026 because of her personal health issues.

She even got into discussions with HYBE x Geffen (HxG), but still decided to take the group’s name off her bio on Instagram and missed out on the promotions due to be aired.

After removing KASTEYE from bio, she wrote a cryptic tagline, “mademoiselle manzanita,” leaving fans confused.

However, hours after the bio change, she reassured that she is having “positive conversations” with the management.

“I feel supported, I am happy, and I am healthy,” she added.

However, a source familiar with Us Weekly confirmed that Mamon is “not planning to return” to the group.

The rest of the group will perform their new single “Pinky Up” at Coachella.