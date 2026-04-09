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Thunderstorms, hail likely in some parts of country: PMD

Sindh will remain largely dry across most districts, forecasts Met Office

By
APP
|

Published April 09, 2026

This representational file photo shows a lightning strike near the residents balling during a thunderstorm. — Reuters
This representational file photo shows a lightning strike near the residents balling during a thunderstorm. — Reuters
  • PMD forecasts dry weather conditions in Islamabad.
  • Thunderstorms, strong winds likely in parts of KP.
  • Most districts of Punjab will remain dry, forecasts Met Office.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast largely dry weather across the country on Friday, with chances of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms at scattered places in northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office said that hailstorms may also hit a few places in the afternoon.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, dry conditions will prevail with partly cloudy skies expected by evening and night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will remain dry; however, thunderstorms with strong winds are likely at isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Karak, Tank, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and surrounding areas during the afternoon, with hailstorms possible at some locations.

Most districts of Punjab will remain dry, though isolated thunderstorm activity is possible in Bhakkar, Layyah, Jhang, Khanewal, Tonsa, Kot Addu, and Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas during the afternoon, with hailstorms likely at some places, while Murree and Galiyat will see dry weather with partly cloudy conditions by evening and night.

Sindh will remain largely dry across most districts.

In Balochistan, scattered thunderstorms and hailstorms are possible in Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar and surrounding areas during the afternoon.

Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will experience dry to partly cloudy weather throughout the day.

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