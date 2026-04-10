Princess Anne adds an orange splash to eainy Aintree races

Princess Anne adds an orange splash to rainy Aintree races

Among the thousands pouring through the gates on Thursday morning was none other than Princess Anne, adding her signature elegance to one of Britain’s most iconic sporting events.

The Princess Royal, a familiar face at Aintree, appeared right at home as she took her place in the stands on day one of the three-day racing spectacle.

Dressed in a smart orange coat, she brought a pop of colour to an otherwise grey Merseyside sky.

With more than 150,000 racegoers expected across the festival and an estimated £250 million set to be wagered ahead of Saturday’s big race, the energy at Aintree was unmistakable.

Just last year, she attended the festival alongside her daughter, Zara Phillips, and she remains a regular visitor to Liverpool, having previously travelled to the city for events such as the visit to Cunard’s Queen Anne cruise ship.

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson, former England striker Michael Owen, Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek, and Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and Charlotte Jordan were among the well-known names soaking up the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, racing history was quietly being made. Champion jockey Rachael Blackmore, the first woman to win the Grand National, was honoured with her own “legend” status.