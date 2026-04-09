Former Punjab governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa passes away in Lahore

This undated image shows Zulfiqar Ali Khosa. — Facebook/SardarZulfiqarAliKhosa

Former Punjab governor Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa passed away in Lahore at the age of 90, his family confirmed on Thursday.

He was under treatment at a hospital in Lahore for some time prior to his death.

Khosa, a senior political figure from Dera Ghazi Khan, remained associated with mainstream politics for decades and held key positions during his career. He was associated primarily with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Born on October 20, 1935, Khosa, son of Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa, received primary education from Queen Mary’s College, Lahore during 1941-46, and from Chief’s (Aitchison) College, Lahore during 1946-54.

He was the 21st recognised chief of the Khosa tribe, a Baloch tribe spread out in the Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

Khosa was first elected as a member of the West Pakistan Assembly in 1962 at the age of 26 years, being the youngest member in the House.

He also remained a member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab for nine consecutive and undefeated terms, which is a record in itself.

He served the province as minister holding the portfolios of Education, Irrigation and Power, C&W, Finance, P&D, Local Government & Rural Development, senior minister/senior advisor.

Ahead of the 2018 general elections, Khosa distanced himself from the PML-N following internal differences. Later on, he joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).