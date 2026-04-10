Trump administration dismantling US Forest Service: Here’s what it means

The Trump administration has made a sweeping reorganisation of the U.S. Forest Service.

Critics referred to this as the most catastrophic attack on the 121-year-old agency in its history.

In a major dismantling, the headquarters are shifted to Utah, and all ten regional offices have been shut down.

The restructuring was announced on Tuesday, April 7, via a press release announcing that the Agency’s headquarters are shifting from Washington, DC, to Salt Lake City.

Ten regional centers will be shut down to make way for fifteen political appointees referred to as “state directors.”

Additionally, more than fifty scientific centers located in thirty-one different states will also be abolished. It is important to note that according to scientists, any attempt to relocate the decades' worth of long-term ecological research will result in its death.

It is believed that there is a systematic effort to demolish. Already, the current government has reduced by over 25% of the number of staff members within the land management agencies. A reduction in the budget for the Forest Service by one-third has been proposed.