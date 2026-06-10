Belfast stabbing sparks anti-immigrant violence across UK after Sudan man charged

After a North Belfast stabbing incident, anti-immigrant protests have flared up across the UK on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The violence erupted after a 30-year-old man who is said to have roots in Sudan was charged with attempted murder.

Earlier the UK prime minister had called the incident “horrific” and "sickening" and added he had "absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets."

The furious crowd wearing masks gathered in multiple locations in Belfast on Tuesday evening and set houses, a bus, cars and barricades on fire.

Multiple social media videos highlighted the crowd setting properties on fire in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, alongside incidents of protests in the neighboring town of Newtown Abbey, per CNN.

The outlet also reported other incidents of protests across the water in cities of England, Wales, and Scotland.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the violence that erupted in various streets on UK.

The First Minister took to X and shared a post, writing, “The attack in North Belfast was heinous and wrong. But there are dangerous attempts to exploit that to target and attack innocent people, who are simply trying to live, work and raise their families here.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson in a statement asked the public to remain peaceful, urging opinion leaders "to discourage any involvement in violence or disorder."

A man in his 40s was stabbed with serious injuries to his eyes, back, and head on Monday, June 8, around 10:30 p.m. local time in the Canard Avenue.

The victim is being treated at Royal Victoria Hospital and said to be in critical condition.

Following an emergency call on 999, police responded to the incident and arrested the suspect, who is said to have roots in Sudan.

The suspect entered Northern Ireland in February 2023, where he sought asylum upon arrival and his stay was due until 2028.

The suspect who remains in police custody is charged with attempted murder, possession of an article with blade in a public place and threats to kill.

He is due to appear before a court on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.