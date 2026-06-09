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Max Dowman sends goodbye message to departing Arsenal academy star Samuel Onyekachukwu

Max Downman leads tributes as Arsenal confirm exit of 18-year-old defender
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Max Dowman sends goodbye message to departing Arsenal academy star Samuel Onyekachukwu
Max Dowman sends goodbye message to departing Arsenal academy star Samuel Onyekachukwu

Arsenal’s record-breaking teenage sensation Max Dowman has publicly bid farewell to academy defender Samuel Onyekachukwu after the official confirmation of the youngster’s farewell.

Onyekachukwu, who signed for Arsenal from Watford's academy program at the age of 11, will be leaving when his contract runs out in June. He featured 17 times in the youth squads of Arsenal last season.

Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, Onyekachukwu wrote: "It’s been tough, but after 7 incredible years at Arsenal, my time has come to an end.”

“I’m grateful to every coach, staff member, teammate, and supporter who has been part of my journey. Thank you for the memories, lessons, friendships, and unwavering support through every high and low,” he added.

Responding to the post, Dowman wrote: “My brother.”

The announcement takes place at a time when it is a record-breaking week for the 16-year-old, having become the youngest winner ever in the Premier League following Arsenal’s victory at the top of the table after winning their first Premier League trophy in 22 years.

Arsenal confirmed that Onyekachukwu is among eight academy players leaving this summer, including Sam Chapman, Harrison Dudziak, Seb Ferdinand, and Josh Nichols.

The women's team has also seen major shifts with Katie McCabe, Beth Mead, and Manuela Zinsberger.

Arsenal's official statement reads: “We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions. You will always be part of the Arsenal family.”

Dowman has also signed a pre-contract agreement to turn professional after turning 17 in December 2026. 

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