Karmelo Anthony found guilty in Austin Metcalf murder case

Karmelo Anthony (Left) and the victim Austin Metcalf (Right)

Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, bringing a verdict in one of Texas’s most closely watched youth crime trials.

The decision was delivered by a jury, on Tuesday, in Collin County after days of proceedings in the case stemming from a 2025 incident at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, where Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed during a confrontation under a team tent.

Anthony, who stood trial for first-degree murder, had pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defence.

However, prosecutors argued that the attack was intentional and supported their case with witness testimony and video evidence presented during the trial.

The verdict marks a major development in the Austin Metcalf trial, which drew national attention and sparked widespread debate across the United States.

Following the guilty finding, Anthony now faces sentencing, where the court will decide the final punishment.

Under Texas law, a murder conviction of this nature can carry a sentence ranging from several years in prison to life imprisonment.

The sentencing hearing is expected to follow in the coming days, where victim impact statements and legal arguments will be presented before a final decision is made.