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When is FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? See who's performing

World Cup 2026 to launch with historic three-nation opening ceremony
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

When is FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? See who&apos;s performing
When is FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? See who’s performing

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching with a historic opening ceremony set in three countries simultaneously on Friday, June 12, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Host countries, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will each host their own celebrations.

Mexico City Ceremony

The opening ceremony will be held at the Banorte Stadium in Mexico City at 1:30 p.m. EST, 90 minutes prior to kickoff between Mexico and South Africa. The tournament song "Dai Dai" is set to make its debut with performances by Shakira and Burna Boy. The other acts scheduled to perform are Alejandro Fernandez, J Balvin, Mana, and Tyla.

Toronto Ceremony

Canada’s ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 12, at 1:20 p.m. at Toronto’s BMO Field. Performers include Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Palestinian singer Elyanna, and Nora Fatehi.

Los Angeles Ceremony

The U.S. ceremony takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa of Blackpink, and Rema will perform.

About three ceremonies, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the ceremonies “reflect both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament.”

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