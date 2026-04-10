Melania Trump denies Epstein ties, but what about her ‘Love, Melania’ email to Ghislaine Maxwell?

U.S. first lady Melania Trump has issued a rare public statement on Thursday, April 9, clarifying her ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

In the statement, she forcefully denies having any link with the convicted sex offender.

She stated the “lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

The statement was made at the White House, where the 55-year-old stated clearly: “I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims.”

“I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant,” she added.

Despite denying all connections, she acknowledged sending a cordial 2002 email to Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, she said that it was a “casual correspondence” and “a polite reply” that “doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

In that specific email, Melania wrote to Maxwell: “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture.... Love Melania.”

Denying all claims of being introduced to Trump by Epstein, she explained that she first met Epstein in 2000 at an event where he was already with the president.

Furthermore, she also called on Congress to provide all Epstein’s victims with a public hearing.

She said, “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record.”