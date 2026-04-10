Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could walk free? Appeals court hears argument

Federal appeals court judges heard oral arguments Thursday, April 9, in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ challenge of his 50-month prison sentence.

One judge called it an “exceptionally difficult case” as it raises legal concerns of first impression for federal courts nationwide.

This disgraced music mogul, who was found guilty back in October on two charges of interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, did not appear at this case hearing conducted by a three-judge panel in the United States Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

According to Alexandra Shapiro, a member of the defense team, the case judge took into account the acquitted charges against Combs, such as racketeering and sex trafficking, while imposing a sentence.

Combs' attorneys claim he should be immediately freed since his sentence is about four times higher than the usual punishment for such offenses. It is also claimed that the notorious “freak-off” parties represent “amateur po***graphy” that is entitled to protection under the First Amendment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik argued that the 50-month sentence was, in fact, lower than the federal guideline range and similar to other cases in the circuit.

After a lengthy two-hour debate on the matter, Circuit Judge William J. Nardini admitted that the case was quite complicated and posed questions not only for the judge but also for "any federal court in the nation."

At present, Combs is incarcerated at the low-security federal penitentiary in Fort Dix, New Jersey, with an expected release date of April 25, 2028.