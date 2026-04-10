King Charles celebrates notable day with heartfelt tribute to Queen

King Charles penned a deeply personal tribute for a beloved and respectable royal figure.

The royal family is set to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday on April 21, and special preparations have been made by the monarch.

According to reports, the King will address the nation by shedding light on the long-lasting services of his mother.

Charles is set to celebrate the achievements and dedication of the late monarch to her duty.

As per the Mirror, the King and Queen Camilla will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for "dozens of representatives from organisations and charities with a deep connection to our late queen."

When King Charles ascended the throne following the demise of his mother, he delivered an important speech.

In his first address to the nation as a monarch, he said, "That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life."

Speaking of the upcoming 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth, the source shared that it "will not only be a poignant moment of reflection for His Majesty, but it will also be a cause for celebration of an incredible life well lived and a life dedicated to duty and to her country."

An insider added, "It is both the King and Queen’s sincere wish that the commemorations honour the late Queen’s profound devotion to service and celebrate how much she was respected and admired around the world."