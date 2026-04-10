Meghan Markle drops bombshell on Harry: Archie, Lilibet to leave Montecito

Meghan Markle came up with yet another game plan, but Prince Harry is not in support.

After saying goodbye to royal life in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Montecito as their dream place to flourish in life with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The year 2025 showed Meghan returning to the Hollywood limelight. From Netflix projects to lifestyle brand As Ever, the Sussexes tried to make a comeback.

But, now, the former Suits actress "feels" that they need to move closer to Hollywood, in order to begin the next chapter of life.

According to Heat World, "Meghan’s decided that being closer to Los Angeles will make life easier."

The former working royal has been finding it stressful to travel for hours for meetings and appointments from Montecito to the entertainment hub.

Moreover, Meghan does not feel welcome in her neighbourhood after "trash talk" against the Sussexes.

The Duchess believes that "they’re too cut off from the social scene in Hollywood, she wants to be much more tapped in because that’s when the deals really happen."

She set eyes on her second home located in Brentwood, Bel Air or maybe New York. The other option is Malibu, if Harry still wants the beach life like Montecito.

But the major problem here is the Sussexes' financial struggles, especially after back-to-back Netflix setbacks.

Meghan "loves" Montectio, the source said; however, she feels far away from the limelight of industry.

On the other hand, Harry is reportedly showing resistance as he has "zero desire to be anywhere near Hollywood and he’s not keen on New York, either."

The Duke, who is seemingly homesick, would love a move to the UK, but an insider shared that "Meghan will win eventually, she usually does."