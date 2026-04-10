 
Geo News

Karol G 'ICE ban' rumours debunked ahead of Coachella 2026

Coachella 2026: Karol G drama explained in 60 seconds

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 10, 2026

Karol G &apos;ICE ban&apos; rumours debunked ahead of Coachella 2026
Karol G 'ICE ban' rumours debunked ahead of Coachella 2026

Just days before Coachella kicks off, Karol G found herself at the center of a very online controversy – one that, turns out, did not really exist.

Rumours started swirling that her team had banned her from mentioning ICE during her set. Cue the outrage. But according to sources close to the singer (and confirmed by TMZ), that narrative is completely off.

Let’s rewind.

The confusion came from a recent interview that lost some meaning in translation from Spanish. What Karol actually meant? Not silence – strategy.

She explained that she does not want to throw out a quick slogan like “ICE out” without thinking it through. Instead, she’s focused on impact over impulse, saying she would speak out “with all her soul” – just not without understanding the consequences first.

And this is no new territory. Through her foundation, Karol G has already been working with migrant communities in the US, supporting mothers and even helping some return home with dignity.

Still, she knows there’s only so much that work can reach – which is why stages like Coachella matter.

Big crowd. Bigger message.

So no, she’s not being “silenced.” If anything, she’s choosing her moment carefully – and knowing Karol G, it will be loud when it lands.

Eve Hewson joins Channing Tatum in high-speed ‘Isle of Man' thriller
Eve Hewson joins Channing Tatum in high-speed ‘Isle of Man' thriller
Demi Lovato with husband Jutes suffer heartbreak on first anniversary
Demi Lovato with husband Jutes suffer heartbreak on first anniversary
Taylor Swift surprises fans with supposedly 'bride-to-be' outing
Taylor Swift surprises fans with supposedly 'bride-to-be' outing
BTS Jin gets emotional after first ‘Arirang' concert
BTS Jin gets emotional after first ‘Arirang' concert
Dakota Fanning calls Elle her 'greatest love' in viral birthday tribute
Dakota Fanning calls Elle her 'greatest love' in viral birthday tribute
Diddy fights against 'unfair' trial with twisted arguments
Diddy fights against 'unfair' trial with twisted arguments
Natasha Lyonne removed from flight after 'Euphoria' premiere: Report
Natasha Lyonne removed from flight after 'Euphoria' premiere: Report
Taylor Swift sparks debut TV speculations after Ashley Avignon sighting
Taylor Swift sparks debut TV speculations after Ashley Avignon sighting