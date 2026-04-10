Karol G 'ICE ban' rumours debunked ahead of Coachella 2026

Just days before Coachella kicks off, Karol G found herself at the center of a very online controversy – one that, turns out, did not really exist.

Rumours started swirling that her team had banned her from mentioning ICE during her set. Cue the outrage. But according to sources close to the singer (and confirmed by TMZ), that narrative is completely off.

Let’s rewind.

The confusion came from a recent interview that lost some meaning in translation from Spanish. What Karol actually meant? Not silence – strategy.

She explained that she does not want to throw out a quick slogan like “ICE out” without thinking it through. Instead, she’s focused on impact over impulse, saying she would speak out “with all her soul” – just not without understanding the consequences first.

And this is no new territory. Through her foundation, Karol G has already been working with migrant communities in the US, supporting mothers and even helping some return home with dignity.

Still, she knows there’s only so much that work can reach – which is why stages like Coachella matter.

Big crowd. Bigger message.

So no, she’s not being “silenced.” If anything, she’s choosing her moment carefully – and knowing Karol G, it will be loud when it lands.