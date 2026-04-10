Gorillaz announce first-ever India tour dates for 2027

After years of teasing the idea, Gorillaz are finally bringing their animated chaos to India – and honestly, it’s about time.

Frontman Damon Albarn and co-creator Jamie Hewlwtt have locked in two shows for 2027, marking the band’s first-ever performances in the country.

Bengaluru gets the party started on January 23, followed by Mumbai on January 27.

The timing is not random either. Their upcoming album The Mountain was largely recorded in India, and the tour promises to reflect that – with local collaborators expected to join them on stage.

Translation: this won’t be your typical Gorillaz show.

Albarn did not hide his excitement, calling, “it has been and remains a dream of mine to bring Gorillaz in all its technicolour glory to India. It’s just the beginning and I truly look forward to the experience.”

Hewlett echoed the vibe: “Our dream has always been to do a tour of India. We’re very excited about returning to play shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru.”

And because Albarn never does just one thing at a time, he’s also been busy scoring Artificial, a film about SamAltman and the rise of ChatGPT.

His take on AI? Not exactly glowing. “Music and art should not be easy,” he said. “Once it becomes easy, it’s meaningless.”

In other words: expect the India shows to be anything but easy – and that’s exactly the point.