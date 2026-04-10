Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman call it quits after 5 years: Here’s why

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman called it quits after five years of relationship.

While one of the long-standing couples from Love On The Spectrum haven’t officially shared the reason for their breakup, fans are brewing up some theories.

It’s widely believed that the two went their separate ways due to differences over taking their relationship to the next level.

According to many publications, including People and Page Six, Abbey and David allegedly had disagreements on marriage and this has been cited as the reason behind their split.

Reportedly, she was ready to say “I do” and walk down the aisle "years ago", while he was not on the same page with her and "still needed time".

Notably, during her TV appearances Abbey occasionally expressed her desire to exchange vows despite her fear of ending up divorced just like her mother.

She had revealed that the two had once considered tying the knot at the San Diego Zoo.

Even in an April 2025 interview with BuzzFeed, she also disclosed her dream destination for a potential wedding is Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve.

For the unversed, the now-exes, Abbey-David, had met on the first season of Love On The Spectrum back in 2021 and reports of their alleged split have left their fans in deep shock and heartbroken.