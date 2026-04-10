Offset's DNA test demand escalates Cardi B–Stefon Diggs drama

Offset’s bitter split from Cardi B has taken a sensational turn.

According to court filings obtained by TMZ, the Migos rapper filed a petition on February 25 requesting that Cardi’s newborn son with NFL star Stefon Diggs undergo a DNA test to confirm paternity.

The judge denied the request, though another of Offset’s petitions, for one of Cardi’s other children to take a DNA test, was approved.

The filing came amid the couple’s long and turbulent history.

Cardi and Offset secretly married in 2017, weathered multiple breakups and reconciliations, and share three children together: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.

Cardi moved on with Diggs in 2025, confirming their romance courtside at a Knicks game before welcoming their son that November.

While Offset’s legal maneuver highlights the hostility of the divorce, Cardi and Diggs have sparked fresh headlines of their own.

Just this week, Diggs attended Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Washington, D.C., fueling reconciliation rumors only weeks after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The drama has been further intensified by violence offstage.

Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Offset was reportedly involved in a fight with Lil Tjay.