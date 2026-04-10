‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ just got hotter thanks to Lady Gaga, Doechii

Miranda Priestly would definitely approve.

Lady Gaga and Doechii have officially entered their high-fashion era together, dropping Runway – a bold, strut-ready anthem for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The track first teased itself in the film’s newly released trailer (yes, the one bringing back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci), instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

Now that the full song is out, it’s clear: this is not just a soundtrack filler – it’s a statement.

With lyrics like “No matter what, you gotta strut” and “You were born for the runway,” the song leans all the way into the glossy, cutthroat fashion world the franchise thrives on. Think confidence, attitude… and just a hint of chaos.

Behind the scenes, the track is stacked with talent, co-written by Gaga, Doechii, and heavy-hitters like Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II and Andrew Watt.

And if this collab feels right, it’s because Gaga’s been calling it for a while. You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That's Doechii to me,” she previously said.

No word yet on a music video – but honestly, with this duo? It feels inevitable.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1.