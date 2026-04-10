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Mario Adorf's wife Monique Faye issues statement after husband's passing

German-Italian actor Mario Adorf breathes his last at age 95

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 10, 2026

Mario Adorf&apos;s wife Monique Faye issues statement after husband&apos;s passing
Mario Adorf's wife Monique Faye issues statement after husband's passing

German-Italian actor Mario Adorf has died at the age of 95, Dpa reported Thursday citing his manager.

Adorf, a key character actor in countless hit German and Italian films, including art cinema, was born in Zurich to a German mother and Italian father on September 8, 1930.

He had recently fallen ill, his wife said.

Adord was considered to be one of the great veteran character actors of European cinema.

In Germany, he was one of the leading film and television stars for decades.

From 1954 to 2023, he appeared in both leading and supporting roles in over 200 film and television productions, ranging from spaghetti westerns to the 1979 Oscar-winning film The Tin Drum.

Adorf worked with directors including Volker Schlöndorff, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Billy Wilder, Robert Siodmak, Sam Peckinpah, Sergio Corbucci, and Claude Chabrol.

He was also the author of several successful mostly autobiographical books. (HANDLE).

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