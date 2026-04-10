BTS forbids ‘Hot Ones' host Sean Evans from drinking milk, water: Watch

The Hot Ones episode featuring BTS quickly turned into a chaotic and unforgettable ride, packed with hilarious and unexpected moments.

From the very start, the spice levels brought out the group’s true personalities, Jin couldn’t hold back his reactions and was seen screaming through the heat, while RM visibly teared up as the sauces got more intense.

Not everyone made it all the way, though, V tapped out early, giving up after just the second wing, making him the only member who didn’t reach the final level.

The rest of the group powered through, with every member (except V) bravely taking on the 10th-level sauce.

But the standout twist came when BTS flipped the script on host Sean Evans, playfully forbidding him from drinking milk or water during the segment, urning the usual format on its head.

And just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any wilder, Jungkook stunned everyone by going back in for a second bite of the spiciest wing, ending the episode on a fiery, unforgettable note.