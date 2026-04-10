‘Love on the Spectrum' stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman call it quits

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, the longest-standing couple from Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, have officially split after five years together.

The pair first met during season one of the reality series in 2021, marking their first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

They quickly became fan favorites for their warmth and connection.

They went on to appear in all four seasons of the show, celebrating milestones like their four-year anniversary in July 2025, when they returned to the zoo where it all began.

Throughout their time on the series, Abbey and David often spoke candidly about their relationship.

Abbey explained during season four that while they weren’t ready to marry, they felt “already married in our hearts.”

She later shared hopes of tying the knot at the San Diego Zoo or even in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Their bond was further highlighted in interviews, where Abbey described how David supported her in everyday life.

He would cover her ears during loud noises to planning special outings at Disneyland, Universal Studios, and the Griffith Observatory.

The breakup, first reported by The U.S. Sun, marks the end of a relationship that resonated deeply with viewers, not only for its longevity but also for the way it showcased love and commitment within the autism community.

While fans may be saddened by the news, Abbey and David’s journey remains a defining part of Love on the Spectrum, illustrating both the joys and challenges of long-term relationships.