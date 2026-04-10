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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set wedding date

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story heads to New York City altar

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set wedding date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially taking their love story to the altar, and the save the dates have already gone out.

The couple will marry in New York City on July 3, 2026, a `date that perfectly aligns with Swift’s well known love for Independence Day celebrations.

The choice of Manhattan came as a surprise to many fans who expected the nuptials to take place at Swift’s Rhode Island estate, a property long associated with her legendary Fourth of July parties.

But a source previously shared with Page Six that the pair wanted to go “all out” with a venue that could accommodate more guests.

New York offered the scale and glamour they were looking for.

Swift’s deep ties to the city make the decision feel like a full circle moment.

She moved into her Tribeca compound in 2014.

Later she expanded it into a sprawling property worth more than $50 million.

Her ode to the city, Welcome to New York, became an anthem for her time as NYC’s Global Welcome Ambassador.

She has often been spotted dining at the city’s hottest restaurants with her famous friends.

Kelce, meanwhile, has embraced the city’s energy, describing how he loves to “vibe around the streets” and soak in the electricity of everyday life.

Together, the pop superstar and the NFL champion will join a long list of celebrity couples who have tied the knot in New York, from Beyoncé and Jay Z to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

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