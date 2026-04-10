Bronny James finds LeBron for key play in Lakers win that has everyone buzzing

NBA fans were delighted with the father-son duo in the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game held at the Chase Center, California.

Bronny James passed to his father, LeBron for the first son-to-father assist in the NBA as the Lakers beat the Warriors 119-103 on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The teenage Bronny stripped the ball, passed to his father, LeBron, 41, who sprinted coast-to-coast for an easy finish, one of 26 points on the buzzing night.

The father-son duo registered the first assist in a match against the Brooklyn Nets last month.

LeBron also recorded 11 assists while Bronny scored 10 points with three dishes as the Lakers beat their rivals.

The Lakers hold fourth place in the West, and the Warriors sit in 10th, with both having advanced for the postseason playoffs starting April 18, 2026.

Around the league, the New York Knicks secured a victory 112-106 against the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers are set to clash against Phoenix, while the Warriors faceoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, April 10, 2026.

Is LeBron James’ future uncertain after turning 41?

After spending over two decades in the league and turning 41, James’ future is for sure appearing uncertain.

He is three years older than Curry, who didn’t play in the first game of a consecutive-night stretch that included one game at home and one on the road.

It was Golden State’s final scheduled game at Chase Center since the team is heading on the road for the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.