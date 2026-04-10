Buckingham Palace issues statement after Meghan's olive branch to King

Royal family shared message after Meghan Markle took 'wise' move to step back from fueling feud with King Charles.

On April 10, the King's office gave a sneak peek into Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition's first look ahead of her 100th birth anniversary.

A series of delightful photos from the gallery have been shared, showcasing the late monarch's fashion accessories, including her dresses, coats and hats.

The statement reads, "In her centenary year, explore more than 300 items reflecting the remarkable style of Queen Elizabeth II across all ten decades of her life - from birth to adulthood, from Princess to Queen, and from off-duty style to dressing for the global stage for momentous occasions in history.

"Opening today, the exhibition will run from 10 April to 18 October 2026 at The King’s Gallery in London, near Buckingham Palace. Head to @RoyalCollectionTrust to find out more."

This update about the late Queen's major milestone came after the royal family received good news from the Sussexes' camp.

After facing Andrew's scandal backlash, the King and his allies must have taken a sigh of relief with Meghan's reported decision not to pen a bombshell memoir.

According to OK! Magazine, "Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say to uphold the standards of the monarchy. Those [memoirs] are the types of projects they don't want to do."