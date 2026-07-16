Prince Harry finally talks about King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry made his true feelings clear following his children's rare interaction with their grandfather, King Charles, in years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by the monarch at Highgrove for a private family gathering.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were also part of the very special meeting.

Now, as per reports, Harry talked about how he felt after the meetup.

A pal of Harry told The Times that he is cherishing the first step taken by his family towards future reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex is feeling "buoyed, very happy, and really energised" after the King gave some precious time to his grandkids.

"Every journey of a thousand miles begins with one footstep," an insider told about Harry's thoughts.

However, fans were left disappointed when no photos or details related to the much-anticipated reunion were released.

Several royal commentators laud Buckingham Palace's step for keeping things quiet and not 'letting' Sussexes use this opportunity for their personal gain.