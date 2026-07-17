Queen Camilla plays key role in Prince Harry and King Charles' reunion

Queen Camilla's presence was an important part of Prince Harry's long-awaited meeting with King Charles.

Harry reunited with his father at Highgrove House on July 10, where Queen Camilla also joined the private gathering.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were also present.

Royal author Catherine Mayer told People that her involvement was central to any renewed relationship between Harry and his father.

"She is a non-negotiable part of Charles' life," Mayer said. "There is no reconciliation with him without her."

A source familiar with the situation explained why the family had chosen to keep the gathering private.

"It is better that people don't know anything about these meetings," the source said. "They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties."

Harry has previously spoken openly about his complicated feelings towards the Queen, including in his 2023 memoir Spare.

He reflected on his father's marriage to Camilla in 2005 and described having mixed emotions about the change within his family.

The Duke also discussed their relationship during a 2023 interview with Good Morning America, acknowledging that they had not spoken for some time.

However, Harry also made clear that his feelings were not defined by hostility, saying: "I love every member of my family, despite the differences."

He also said that when he and Camilla meet, they are "perfectly pleasant" with each other, he called her as his stepmother rather than the negative image often portrayed.