How one ‘Stranger Things’ favourite scored Malcolm finale cameo role?

Fans of Malcolm in the Middle might have to do a double take at a major cameo in the finale of the show’s four-part revival.

While discussing Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, all episodes of which are now available to stream on Hulu, creator Linwood Boomer revealed how “big fan” Finn Wolfhard‘s cameo happened.

“His agent called us and said, ‘Can Finn visit the set?’ We go, ‘Shit, yeah,'” recalled Boomer.

“He loves the show, he’s such a big fan of the show, and we’re like, ‘Well, there’s a part we haven’t cast yet. Does he wanna do that? I mean, it’s a small part.’ And he said, ‘F--- yeah, he wants to do it.’ And we were like, ‘F--- yeah, we want you to come, that’d be awesome.'”

In Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, Frankie Muniz reprises his once-angsty teenage character, who is now a father of his own.

When his parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their anniversary party, Malcolm is forced to stop avoiding his dysfunctional family while attempting to protect his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) from their chaotic dynamic.