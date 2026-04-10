Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood marries Elizabeth Jordan in 5th wedding

Mick Fleetwood tied the knot for the 5th time with partner Elizabeth Jordan.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer, aged 78, disclosed in his Instagram post last month.

Fleetwood revealed that he tied the knot with his longtime partner Elizabeth Jordan, and the couple spent their honeymoon in the dazzling spot in the South Pacific.

He penned the buzzing Instagram post with two snaps from the wedding day.

In the post, the groom is visible holding up a fedora hat with red trimming to hide his and Jordan’s front faces as they cuddled up together.

Fleetwood wrote, "The South Pacific does its magic!!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth...creating moments to be remembered!! Sun health and happiness!!"

In the second snap shared in Fleetwood’s March 28 roundabout, the jubilant couple shares moments of joy in the tropical coastal location.

What's the story behind Fleetwood's five weddings?

Jordan may now be Mick Fleetwood’s newest wife and a Fleetwood by marriage, but she’s not new to Fleetwood’s life.

Fleetwood Mac's life was spent drumming, and it was the only long-time partner since its 1967 inception.

Although he did little to share about his relationship with Jordan over the period of six years.

It was Fleetwood's close friend, who happens to be a singer-songwriter, Michael Lawson, who spilled the beans in March last year that the couple were engaged after five years of dating.

While this is Fleetwood’s fifth wedding, Jordan becomes only his fourth wife.

He was first wed to model Jenny Boyd, sister of the famous photographer Pattie Boyd, in 1970.

They got split in 1976 but remarried the year after but later divorced again, never to meet again.

Fleetwood then tied the knot with Sara Recor, the reason behind the Fleetwood Mac hitmaker Sara, from 1988 to 1995.

He married Lynn Frankel that same year, and they remarried together that lasted until 2015.