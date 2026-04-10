Student loan forgiveness 2026: Here’s everything borrowers must know about 30-year repayment

Major changes are expected in the U.S. federal student loan forgiveness program from July 1.

The sweeping overhaul potentially forces millions of borrowers to pay for decades longer than initially anticipated.

The fundamental shift includes income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. The Biden-era SAVE plan officially ended on March 10.

The termination is followed by a federal court settlement, with ICR and PAYE plans expected to phase out by 2028.

For individuals who borrow or consolidate student loans from July 1 onwards, the only type of IDR plan left will be the new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP).

Instead of forgiving all loans after 20 or 25 years like present-day plans do, RAP demands a minimum repayment period of 30 years.

For Parent PLUS students, changes are much more drastic. They won’t be able to take advantage of the new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) at all under the proposed plan.

To retain any chance of accessing income-based repayment and/or PSLF, consolidation and opting for ICR by July 1st are necessary.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is also under serious warning. According to the New Department of Education regulations, the grant Secretary, Linda McMahon, is authorized to disqualify employers with a “substantial illegal purpose.”

With this, thousands of nonprofit and government workers become ineligible to earn further forgiveness credit. Several lawsuits are seeking to block the rule before it takes effect.

On the other hand, the “PSLF buyback” solution has gotten significantly costlier under the current administration.

The Trump administration is set to cease using the inexpensive payment calculation used by SAVE for any buyback offers during periods of forbearance starting from July 2024.

This would force the borrower to pay higher costs in order to get retroactive credit.

With millions of borrowers required to shift from SAVE and an existing backlog of over 500,000 loan payments awaiting approval, delays can run into several months.

Borrowers are therefore encouraged to utilise the loan payment calculator of the Education Department as soon as possible.