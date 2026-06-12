Trump’s 80th birthday bash: Who’s attending, who’s not?

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to turn 80 on Sunday, June 14.

But despite building a massive $60 million UFC cage fight arena on the White House South Lawn, Trump’s birthday celebrations are turning out to be a celebrity nightmare.

While the 600-ton octagonal arena referred to as “The Claw” is built to honour Mr President, the majority of Hollywood’s biggest names turned down the invitation.

Who refused to attend

Hollywood A-listers, including:

Adam Sandler



Jared Leto



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson



Jason Statham



Guy Ritchie



Tom Brady



Mario Lopez



They are not attending despite getting a VIP invitation.

The celebrity's refusal to the invitation follows a similar pattern to Trump’s “Freedom 250” concert series, which saw musical headliners pull out over political concerns.

Who is attending

The guest list primarily includes Trump allies and UFC insiders. Dana White, a longtime Trump friend and supporter, will be front and center. A number of UFC fighters are believed to participate in the seven bouts of the card.

Around 4,000 individuals would attend the event, as per statements made by the official who revealed that over half of the seats were reserved for members of the U.S. military. Additionally, around 125,000 individuals are predicted to be watching the match from a large screen in the Ellipse outside the White House.

It is claimed that those political allies and donors who gave $1 million toward the Freedom 250 campaign have been promised access to the president.