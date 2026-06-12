Amazon’s ‘Off Campus’ threatens to block fans over ‘targeted harassment’ of cast

Amazon Prime Video’s team behind the popular roman series “Off Campus” has started a crack down on toxic fans.

The team announced to block accounts that engage in “targeted harassment” of cast members and their loved ones.

The official statement reads: “The Off Campus community is built on shared love of storytelling, and on respect for the real people who bring it to life. Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts.”

The strict action is taken following the breakup news of star Mika Abdallah, who announced her split from fiancé Jake Short after a five-year relationship. The hatred intensified after a 2024 podcast clip resurfaced in which Short referred to Abdalla as “some bitch.” Fans quickly mobilised, directing criticism and harassment towards both individuals.

Responding to online hate, the former couple also gave a joint statement, writing: “We were in a loving, respectful relationship for five years, and it’s hurtful to see playful moments dissected in a way that does not reflect the respect and love we had and still have for each other.”

In a separate statement, Short also took responsibility, posting on his Instagram stories: “I made a disrespectful juvenile joke in a clip that recirculated this week. It’s imperative to me that I take accountability, as I am aware that it was inappropriate.”

Earlier, the cast of the Amazon hit series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” also received similar harassment. Amazon, then, warned fans: “The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are.”