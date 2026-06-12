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Facebook, Instagram experience global outage as Meta breaks silence: Here's what happened

Meta has yet to reveal the official cause behind the outage
By
Abu Huraira
|

Published June 12, 2026

Facebook, Instagram experience global outage as Meta breaks silence: Here&apos;s what happened
Facebook, Instagram experience global outage as Meta breaks silence: Here's what happened

Meta Inc's social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, experienced a global outage on Friday, June 12, as millions of users reported issues while accessing the most popular social media platforms on earth.

According to the outage monitoring site, Downdetector, users started reporting issues with both mobile and desktop versions of Facebook and Instagram at around 9:30 a.m. and the reports reached their peak at 10 a.m., around 120,000 users reported having problems accessing the platforms.

The outage appeared to be short-lived as both the apps of the American social media giant started working normally at around 10:40 a.m. Meta has yet to reveal the cause behind the outage.

Earlier, in an update regarding the disruption, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned multinational technology company did not reveal the timing or cause of the issue and wrote, “We are aware that people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We are working on it.”

Several services were affected by the reported outage, including Facebook Ads Manager, Meta Business Suite, Massenger API for Instagram, Massenger Platform, and WhatsApp Business Platform.

The company acknowledged the issue on Facebook Ads Manager’s status page: “We are recovering from an earlier outage that caused some advertisers to have trouble accessing or viewing ads reporting, and services are in the process of being restored. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”

Meta added that its engineers were working relentlessly to solve the issues. 

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