Active shooter attack leaves one dead, several hurt in Midland, Texas

At least one person was killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, June 12, prompting a massive law enforcement response and a prolonged standoff with the suspect.

According to local authorities, the shooting began at around 8 a.m. in Midland, a city in West Texas. The suspect later barricaded himself inside a building near a veterinary hospital, where police surrounded the area and launched a standoff operation. Authorities urged residents to avoid the affected area as the situation unfolded.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed that one person was killed in the attack, while at least nine others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the number of victims could change as the investigation remains ongoing.

Midland Memorial Hospital said four victims were undergoing surgery, while five others were reported to be in stable condition. The hospital temporarily imposed security restrictions and established a reunification center for affected families.

Witnesses near the scene reported hearing dozens of gunshots. Videos shared online showed heavily armed officers, armored vehicles, and police robots being deployed as authorities worked to contain the suspect.

Police said the suspect remained contained during the standoff, although officials did not immediately release details regarding a possible motive behind the shooting.

Several roads in the area were closed as law enforcement agencies continued their response.

The incident occurred nearly seven years after the 2019 Midland-Odessa mass shooting, one of the deadliest attacks in the region, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.