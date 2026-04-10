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Pakistan Navy rescues 18 crew members including foreign nationals in Arabian Sea

Evacuated crew transported to Karachi for medical care and repatriation to their respective countries, says ISPR

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Published April 10, 2026

Pakistan Navy personnel attend to crew of a merchant vessel aboard PNS HUNAIN after their rescue in the North Arabian Sea on April 10, 2026. — ISPR
Pakistan Navy personnel attend to crew of a merchant vessel aboard PNS HUNAIN after their rescue in the North Arabian Sea on April 10, 2026. — ISPR
  • Operation conducted 370km off Pakistan's coast: ISPR.
  • PNS HUNAIN conducted search and rescue operation: ISPR.
  • Pakistan Navy personnel assisted in firefighting: ISPR.

The Pakistan Navy rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, of a merchant vessel in the North Arabian Sea after receiving a distress call, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that PNS HUNAIN conducted a search and rescue operation after receiving a distress call from merchant vessel Gold Autumn, operating in the North Arabian Sea at 200 nautical miles (approximately 370 kilometres) off Pakistan's coast.

"The ship's team of specialists provided medical aid, assisted in firefighting, carried out damage assessment, and successfully rescued the crew," it added.

The crew — including nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia — were evacuated and transported to Karachi for medical care and repatriation to their respective countries.

"Humanitarian assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy Ship at extended ranges off Pakistan's coast reflects Pakistan Navy's continued resolve and commitment for always being the first responder to maritime crisis situations in respective Area of Responsibility," the ISPR said.

Last month, the Pakistan Navy launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to safeguard national shipping and maritime trade amid rising regional security threats and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes.

In a statement issued on March 9, the ISPR said that the initiative was undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

Apart from guarding the country's maritime borders, the Pakistan Navy consistently engaged in humanitarian operations for the safety of life at sea, irrespective of nationality.

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