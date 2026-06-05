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Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey' gets labeled as R-rated

‘The Odyssey’ gets the same rating as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Christopher Nolan&apos;s ‘The Odyssey&apos; gets labeled as R-rated
Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey' gets labeled as R-rated

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association, an unusual designation for a summer blockbuster, but one that hasn't dampened excitement for what could be the biggest film of the season.

The R rating means younger viewers will need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. 

The specific reasons for the classification have not been disclosed, though the source material, with its cyclops encounters, bloody battles and body count, offers a few obvious possibilities. 

What is clear is that the rating jams the trend for major summer releases, which studios typically engineer to land a PG-13 in order to maximise the size of their potential audience.

Nolan, however, has been here before. 

Oppenheimer carried an R rating when it opened in the summer of 2023 and went on to gross nearly $1 billion at the global box office. 

His other summer releases, Inception, Dunkirk, Tenet and the Dark Knight trilogy, all received PG-13 ratings, making The Odyssey the rare exception in his filmography.

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