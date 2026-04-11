What's on the table as US-Iran talks begin in Islamabad

Members of the media report with the President house building in the background, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, April 10, 2026. — Reuters

US, Iran begin critical talks in Islamabad.

Sanctions relief and Hormuz control divide both sides.

Phased progress may extend fragile ceasefire beyond deadline.

ISLAMABAD: As delegations from the US and Iran sit down for critical negotiations in Islamabad, a wide-ranging but complex issues are expected to dominate the discussion.

Hosted by Pakistan, the talks aim to build on a fragile ceasefire and explore avenues towards a broader agreement. Negotiations are structured around two competing proposals: a 10-point framework presented by Iran and a 15-point plan advanced by the United States. While both sides have expressed willingness to engage, significant differences remain.

At the heart of the negotiations is Iran’s nuclear programme. Washington is pressing for firm guarantees that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons, alongside strict limits on uranium enrichment and intrusive monitoring by the IAEA.

Iran, however, is seeking recognition of its right to pursue peaceful nuclear activities, including enrichment, which it considers a matter of national sovereignty.

Economic sanctions are another central issue. Iran is demanding the immediate and complete lifting of all US and international sanctions, along with the release of its frozen financial assets abroad.

The US position differs sharply, favouring a phased easing of sanctions tied directly to verifiable Iranian compliance on nuclear and security commitments.

Control and access to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz is also a major point of contention. Iran is seeking formal recognition of its regulatory role over the passage, citing its geographic and economic significance.

The US, on the other hand, insists on fully open and secure international shipping lanes without restrictions, given the strait’s importance to global energy supplies.

Regional influence remains a sensitive topic. Washington is pushing for an end to Iran’s support for allied armed groups across the Middle East, while Iran is demanding a halt to military actions against those groups and broader de-escalation in regional conflicts.

Iran has called for the withdrawal of US forces from the region and a formal guarantee of non-aggression. The US has not indicated willingness to scale back its military footprint, citing security commitments to allies.

Another contentious issue is Iran’s ballistic missile programme. The US is seeking limits on missile development and broader defence capabilities, while Iran views such demands as an infringement on its sovereign right to self-defence.

Tehran has also raised the issue of compensation for damages resulting from recent conflicts, while the US is expected to push for accountability mechanisms addressing attacks on its interests and allies.

With the two-week ceasefire deadline approaching, sources acknowledge that progress will likely to be in phases starting with confidence building measures from both sides. While no immediate breakthrough is expected, the source believe, the talk process will likely to continue, which would mean extension of ceasefire.

Originally published in The News