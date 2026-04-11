American host takes aim at Meghan Markle for 'castle' claims

An American comedian took a brutal dig at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle for her alleged claims about life in the royal Palace.

Tim Dillon made fun of Meghan’s post-royal reinvention, arguing King Charles' daughter-in-law fell short of building the kind of lifestyle empire she appeared to be chasing.

He also explained why he believes the former Suits star 'found a way to be a victim while living in a castle.'

The star weighed in on what Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother's next act may be during a recent podcast appearance.

David Spade brought up the Duchess of Sussex's past success on "Suits" and wondered why she didn't revive her role in "Suits LA" and make "big money" after stepping back from her job as a working royal.

"I think Meghan will eventually find her way into some type of talk show," Dillon said on the "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" podcast.

The comedian went on: "Because she's failed at the Martha Stewart route, which she wanted. She was slinging jam in Target. She wanted to have a lifestyle brand."

"Jam was an interesting choice," Spade added. "It's probably an uncrowded market. Other than Welch's, I can't think of too many."

The famous entertainer also predicted the Duchess' future, saying, "I could also see her going back to the UK and saying, 'Let's give it another go."

Dillon also urged Meghan to adjust her strategy.

Carvey added, "I think they do have to go back and stir the brand again."

But the critique didn’t end with her lifestyle push. Dillon argued her overall approach alienated some viewers.

"I think we're all a little tired of her shtick here. I don't think it worked as well as she thought it would," he said.

He showed no mercy to the 44-year-old Duchess, adding: "I think her idea was to come back to America and say, 'Listen, the British are really racist."

He continued: "But they do know a lot about dinner parties, and I've learned that. So I'm here to tell you how to live like a human being and what fork to use. You pig, you American pig.' And I think that it felt a little condescending.'