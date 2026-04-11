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Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone's bridal NYC outing explained amid rumours

Taylor Swift stepped into 'bridal era' ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone&apos;s bridal NYC outing explained amid rumours
Taylor Swift stepped into 'bridal era' ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce 

Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone stepped out in bridal style in New York City recently, leaving tongues wagging about the soon-approaching wedding of the pop superstar and Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old icon raised questions about whether it was the Grammy winner's bachelorette weekend, or one of her wedding planning sessions.

However, it has now been revealed that the Opalite hitmaker had been attending the Bridal Fashion Week in the Big Apple with her fashion designer pal.

Swifties got the confirmation about the outing when Avignone shared a video on TikTok about heading to the last event of of the bridal week. 

The pictures soon went viral as soon as they were publicly shared last week, and the speculations began swirling. 

While fans believe Swift was in the city to attend the fashion week, Avignone's TikTok did not explicitly confirmed the news.

According to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, the besties were headed to a private residence or office building.

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