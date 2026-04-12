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Calls for Swalwell to drop governor race after 5 women accuse congressman of sexual assault

‘These allegations are false’: Swalwell fights back

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 12, 2026

Calls for Swalwell to drop governor race after 5 women accuse congressman of sexual assault
Calls for Swalwell to drop governor race after 5 women accuse congressman of sexual assault

California Congressman Eric Swalwell is facing severe pressure to leave the race for governor following several accusations of sexual misconduct.

The accusations are serious in nature, ranging from harassment to rape.

Swalwell, a Democrat and one of the primary candidates to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, has vehemently denied the allegations.

He called them “false” and politically timed.

In a statement, he said: “This is the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor.”

The first allegation against Swalwell was raised on Friday in the San Francisco Chronicle. According to a former employee, he had made inappropriate remarks, propositioned her for sex, and sent sexual text messages soon after hiring her.

Furthermore, she had reported that she awoke naked in his hotel room without remembering anything about the night before in September 2019.

Subsequently, CNN published allegations by four more women claiming that they were victims of similar misbehavior while working under his leadership.

He rapidly lost his important allies, including Senator Adam Schiff and Hakeem Jeffries, the Leader of the House Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi, former House Speaker, demanded an investigation in full transparency, not connected with a gubernatorial campaign.

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