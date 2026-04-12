Princess Kate gets touching surprise from Hollywood after health journey

Princess Kate, who faced a difficult time as she underwent cancer treatment for over nine months followed by a recovery period, inspired many including a special figure in Hollywood.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2023 after she had gotten an abdominal surgery. While the type of her cancer has not been revealed to the public, her message had a major impact.

After sharing the delightful news that she was remission, Kate then committed to some meaningful royal engagements in which she highlighted the importance of recovery and the support of family. She also spoke about having good days and bad days, which struck a chord with 45-year-old actress Olivia Munn.

“Kate Middleton had talked about this recently, and she said it so succinctly (and) it really touched me and gave me a sense of peace, because I finally had words behind it,” Olivia said about Kate’s message to People Magazine.

“She was like, ‘You think that the big things are the things you have to worry about’ – I’m paraphrasing her – ‘But it’s the treatment after you’ve gone through the big things that's really taxing and hard on you’. And I was like, ‘Oh, somebody else if feeling that’,” she continued

“That’s where it feels really good... when you hear other people’s experiences, because it is true – you feel so much better when you know you’re not alone.”

Kate has continued to speak for cancer survivors and has raised voices for their suffering. She recently made a statement for World Cancer Day in February.

She said that the journey is “not linear” and there are moments of “exhaustion” but also moments of “strength, kindness and profound connection”.